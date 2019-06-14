Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Lady Funerals
65 Nind Street
Southport, Queensland 4215
(07) 5677 0883
Resources
More Obituaries for Aldyth Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aldyth Roberta "Bobbie" Burton

Notice Condolences

Aldyth Roberta "Bobbie" Burton Notice
BURTON, ALDYTH ROBERTA "Bobbie" Late of the Gold Coast QLD, and formerly of Griffith, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on June 9th, 2019 at the grand age of 94 years. Much loved wife of Jack (dec), and adored Mother of Robert, Lynne, Glenda, Sue, Bill and Jackie and their families. Dearest Nanna to her 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Bobbie is survived by her only sister Gwen. Bobbie's funeral service will be held on the Gold Coast on Monday June 17th 2019. WHITE LADY FUNERALS SOUTHPORT 07 5677 0883
Published in The Area News on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.