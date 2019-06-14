|
BURTON, ALDYTH ROBERTA "Bobbie" Late of the Gold Coast QLD, and formerly of Griffith, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on June 9th, 2019 at the grand age of 94 years. Much loved wife of Jack (dec), and adored Mother of Robert, Lynne, Glenda, Sue, Bill and Jackie and their families. Dearest Nanna to her 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Bobbie is survived by her only sister Gwen. Bobbie's funeral service will be held on the Gold Coast on Monday June 17th 2019. WHITE LADY FUNERALS SOUTHPORT 07 5677 0883
Published in The Area News on June 14, 2019