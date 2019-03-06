|
MILLIS Barbara Mary Late of Yenda. Beloved wife of the late Frank Millis. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John & Nell and Marg & Troy. Loving nan of Megan, Josh, James, Sarah, Bec, Ben, Sophie, David and Jack. Loving sister of Colin (dec) and Kevin Roffe. /c A funeral service celebrating Barbara's life will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, Yenda on Thursday 7th March commencing at 10.00am, followed by an interment in the Yenda Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Griffith CanAssist will be gratefully received at the service. Collier Trenery Funeral Home 202 Yambil St. Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on Mar. 6, 2019