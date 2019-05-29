BENITA JOCELYNE SALVESTRO 5-5-1938 - 30-5-1999 You Never Said Goodbye - author unknown You never said I'm leaving You never said goodbye You were gone before we knew it And only God knew why. A million times we needed you A million times we cried If love alone could have saved you You never would have died. In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still In our hearts you hold a place That no one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn't go alone For part of us went with you The day God took you home. Loving you and missing you every day for the last twenty years. Marrie, Andrew, Annica and Callan Published in The Area News on May 29, 2019