HICKEN (White) Beverly June Passed away peacefully at the Forrest Centre, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 20th February 2019. Dearly loved wife of Stanley (dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Kerrie & John Weir and David Hicken (dec'd). Adored Nan to David and Mathew Weir. Aged 80 Years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Beverley Hicken will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road on Wednesday 27th February 2019 commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Area News on Feb. 22, 2019