BRILL, Bruce 27-6-1949 - 1-6-2019 Late of Benerembah. Loving husband of Glenda. Cherished father of Helen, Lynda & Matt, Clinton & Kylie and Alison & Mick. Adored Grandpa of Jane, Lucy, Ella, Henry, Misha, Lucas, Emilie, Katelyn, Tomas and Charlotte. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Bruce's Funeral Service to be held at St. Alban's Anglican Cathedral, Griffith on Tuesday 11th June, 2019 at 10.00am. Griffith Regional Funeral Services 02 6964 4473
Published in The Area News on June 7, 2019
