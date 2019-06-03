|
CRAWFORD, Christopher John Passed away peacefully at the Deniliquin Hospital, on Monday 27th May 2019. Aged 62 years. Dearly loved son of John & Joan Crawford of Coleambally (both dec). Loved dad to Shannon & Madison. Much loved Poppy of Saxon. Fondly remembered brother to Gregory & Robert. /c A funeral service for the late Christopher Crawford will be held at the Glenleigh Chapel, 453 Harfleur Street, Deniliquin on Wednesday 5th June 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Privately cremated. Correspondence to: Madison Crawford, 316 Sloane Street, Deniliquin NSW 2710 RIVERINA FUNERALS 03 5881 5111 FAMILY NOTICE CRAWFORD Chris John Passed away peacefully on Monday 27th May with family and friends present. "And yes Dad, we know there was no good music after the 70's" The Crawford family, especially Madison & Shannon would like to thank Sue Fisher for her excellent care of Chris in the last year and a half.
Published in The Area News on June 3, 2019