DAWN MARY SNAIDERO 28-4-1936 - 9-6-2019 Who passed away at Scalabrini Village Yoogali on Sunday 9-6-2019 at the age of 83 years. Formerly of Farm 1692 Griffith. Wife of the late Tim Snaidero. Loved mother of John, Lorna, Glen and Gary. Loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Thursday 13th June commencing 11.00am at the Roman Catholic section of the Griffith cemetery. Flowers will be gratefully accepted.
Published in The Area News on June 12, 2019