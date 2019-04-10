Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DESMOND HORNSBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BR. DESMOND JAMES HORNSBY

Notice

BR. DESMOND JAMES HORNSBY Notice
HORNSBY BR. DESMOND JAMES FMS 28/10/1929 - 8/4/2019 Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Home for the Aged. Aged 89 years. Principal of St. Brendan's Catholic School in Griffith 1959 - 1961. Dearly loved by his family and Marist Brothers. A Funeral Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Br. Desmond James Hornsby FMS will be offered at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, McCrae Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY 12th April at 12.10pm. The interment service will take place at the Kilmore Catholic Cemetery, 165 Kilmore-Lancefield Rd, Kilmore at approx. 3.30pm. Mulqueen Family Bendigo Est. 1853 Ph: 03 5443 4455
Published in The Area News on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.