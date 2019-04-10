|
HORNSBY BR. DESMOND JAMES FMS 28/10/1929 - 8/4/2019 Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Home for the Aged. Aged 89 years. Principal of St. Brendan's Catholic School in Griffith 1959 - 1961. Dearly loved by his family and Marist Brothers. A Funeral Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Br. Desmond James Hornsby FMS will be offered at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, McCrae Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY 12th April at 12.10pm. The interment service will take place at the Kilmore Catholic Cemetery, 165 Kilmore-Lancefield Rd, Kilmore at approx. 3.30pm. Mulqueen Family Bendigo Est. 1853 Ph: 03 5443 4455
Published in The Area News on Apr. 10, 2019
