Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Dianne Elizabeth HARPER


1953 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Dianne Elizabeth HARPER Notice
HARPER (Wright) Dianne Elizabeth Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 19th February 2019. Cherished wife of Bruce. Loving mother of Megan and James. Loved mother-in-law of Adam. Proud grandma of Sophie and Alice. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Keitha & Richard and treasured aunt of Bradley. Aged 65 years. Sadly, taken from us too soon. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Dianne Harper will be held in St Aidan's Presbyterian Church, Coleman Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 25th February 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. Following the service, the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Dianne to the Muscular Dystrophy Association NSW will be accepted at the Church.



Published in The Area News on Feb. 22, 2019
