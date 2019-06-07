Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elda CASTELLARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elda CASTELLARO

Notice Condolences

Elda CASTELLARO Notice
CASTELLARO, Elda Beloved wife of the late Felix Castellaro. Loved mother and mother in law of Denise (Dec) & Jim Henderson, Glen and Gaynor and Paul. Loving nanna of Marc, Leigh, Todd, Clay, Zack, Ben, Ava and Ella. Loved great nanna of her four great grandchildren. Late of Pioneer Lodge Nursing Home and formerly of Blumer Ave, Griffith, who passed away on Wednesday 5th June at the age of 89 years. /c Relatives and friends of the late Elda Castellaro are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service and interment which will be held at the Griffith Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday 11th June commencing at 1.00pm. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St. Griffith, (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.