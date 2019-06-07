|
CASTELLARO, Elda Beloved wife of the late Felix Castellaro. Loved mother and mother in law of Denise (Dec) & Jim Henderson, Glen and Gaynor and Paul. Loving nanna of Marc, Leigh, Todd, Clay, Zack, Ben, Ava and Ella. Loved great nanna of her four great grandchildren. Late of Pioneer Lodge Nursing Home and formerly of Blumer Ave, Griffith, who passed away on Wednesday 5th June at the age of 89 years. /c Relatives and friends of the late Elda Castellaro are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service and interment which will be held at the Griffith Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday 11th June commencing at 1.00pm. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St. Griffith, (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on June 7, 2019