ELESE SALVESTRO Late of The Pioneer's Lodge Nursing Home, Griffith and formerly of Yoogali passed away at Pioneers Lodge on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 aged 84 years. Beloved wife of Leo (deceased) loving mother & mother-in-law of Karen & Tony Masciocchi, Lee-Ann & Roger Camp, Laurence & Amie Salvestro, Anita & Claude Marangoni, Alison & Shane Gordon, loved nan of her 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her funeral will leave Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, Yoogali following a Requiem Mass commencing at 10.00am on Monday, March 4th for interment in the lawn section of the Griffith City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations will be gratefully accepted at the church for the Griffith Area Palliative Care Service known as GAPS. The Classe of 1935 are respectfully invited to attend. Tony & Anna Zorzanello Griffith Funerals 32-34 Benerembah Street Griffith NSW 2680 Phone: 02 6964 2222 AFDA, FDANSW
Published in The Area News on Mar. 1, 2019