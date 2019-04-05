Home

Garry MINATO Garry's family would like to thank all our relatives and friends for your love and support shown to us after Garry's passing. Your cards, flowers, phone calls, messages, food and donations to Scalabrini Village were all truly appreciated. Thanks to Dr. Calaizis, Nuns and staff at Scalabrini Village, Tony & Anna Zorzanello, Father Grace, Belinda Aventi and all who attended Garry's funeral or provided help in any other way. A Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 5.30pm on April 11th for Garry.
Published in The Area News on Apr. 5, 2019
