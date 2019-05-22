Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for graham LINSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

graham alan LINSELL

Notice Condolences

graham alan LINSELL Notice
LINSELL Graham Alan. Passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Late of Mallee Street, Barellan. Beloved husband of Janice. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karen & Anita, and Craig & Kylie. Cherished Pop of Maddie, Indi (dec) and Bridie. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Nancy & Fred (dec), Keith & Dianne, Patricia, Bruce & Kim and Janelle & Greg. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 75 years. "Resting peacefully in God's care" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Monday, May 27, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Therese Catholic Church, Barellan after a Requiem Mass commencing at 11am for interment in the Barellan Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Can Assist Leeton and Narrandera.



logo
Published in The Area News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.