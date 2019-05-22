|
LINSELL Graham Alan. Passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Late of Mallee Street, Barellan. Beloved husband of Janice. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karen & Anita, and Craig & Kylie. Cherished Pop of Maddie, Indi (dec) and Bridie. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Nancy & Fred (dec), Keith & Dianne, Patricia, Bruce & Kim and Janelle & Greg. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 75 years. "Resting peacefully in God's care" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Monday, May 27, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Therese Catholic Church, Barellan after a Requiem Mass commencing at 11am for interment in the Barellan Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Can Assist Leeton and Narrandera.
Published in The Area News on May 22, 2019