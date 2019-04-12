|
BETTS, Hazel Doreen Late of Coolum Beach QLD, formerly of Griffith. Passed away at the age of 86 years surrounded by family on Saturday 23rd March, 2019. Loving mother & mother-in -law of Norm & Rhonda, Doug & Judy, Barry, Lorna & Keven, Colin, Kelvyn & Kylie. Loving nan of her 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Family & friends of Hazel are invited to a memorial service at the Exies Sports Club on Saturday 27th April at 2pm. Please RSVP to Kirsten on 0412 365 944.
Published in The Area News on Apr. 12, 2019