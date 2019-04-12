Home

Hazel Doreen BETTS

BETTS, Hazel Doreen Late of Coolum Beach QLD, formerly of Griffith. Passed away at the age of 86 years surrounded by family on Saturday 23rd March, 2019. Loving mother & mother-in -law of Norm & Rhonda, Doug & Judy, Barry, Lorna & Keven, Colin, Kelvyn & Kylie. Loving nan of her 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Family & friends of Hazel are invited to a memorial service at the Exies Sports Club on Saturday 27th April at 2pm. Please RSVP to Kirsten on 0412 365 944.
Published in The Area News on Apr. 12, 2019
