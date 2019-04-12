Home

Ian James "Fossil" FORSTER


IAN JAMES FOSTER "FOSSIL" 27-8-1980 - 13-4-2005 We didn't know that morning the pain that day would bring, No words can heal the heartache or stop a silent tear. But you will live on forever in the hearts of those you touched, For you are someone very special who was loved so very much. Your resting place we visit, The flowers we place with care but nothing compares to the pain we feel when we turn and leave you there. We lost a son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend without a last goodbye. Loved and remembered always Mum, Dad, Mark, Renae, Jonathan and Harrison. xxxxx



Published in The Area News on Apr. 12, 2019
