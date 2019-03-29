|
DE MARTIN, Maria Passed away at Narrandera Hospital, on Tuesday, 26 March, 2019. Late of Watermain Street, Narrandera. Beloved wife of Ron. Loving mother and mother in law of Derek and Piny, Melinda and Bruce Kennedy. Cherished Nona of Aiden Kennedy. Aged 79 years. Resting peacefully in Gods care. Will always be in our hearts. The relatives and friends of the late Maria De Martin are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Tuesday, 2 April 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Mel's Catholic Church, Narrandera after a service commencing at 10.30 am for interment in the Narrandera Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Can Assist Narrandera.
Published in The Area News on Mar. 29, 2019