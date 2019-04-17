Home

MERVYN LARKHAM 4/9/1941 - 14/4/2019 Merv Larkham, a fine loyal husband to Diane for 58 years, father of Melissa, Mark and Simone, father-in-law to Robyn and Robert, grandfather to Ben, Peter, Elise and Steve, Sky, Judd, Amber, Meg, Troy and Tess and great grandfather to Louie, has sadly now left us at the age of 77 years, succumbing to a long illness. We know at the same time, he has also left many great friends in the Griffith region. It is obvious Merv has been a very well loved, respected and popular member of our "home" community in Griffith and would only ask that you stop and reflect for a moment, on the memories and what a terrific example Merv has been as that husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and mate to us all. To say he will be dearly missed is obvious, as will be his integrity, humility and infectious humour. He made the world a happier place and will be loved and remembered by many.
Published in The Area News on Apr. 17, 2019
