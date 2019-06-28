|
LANDER, Norma Agnes Beloved wife of the late John Lander. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne & Helen, Joanne & Martin Smith, Roslyn Nugan & Mark Palmer. Loving grandma to her 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Late of Kelly Avenue, Griffith and formerly of "Wondaree" Darlington Point, who passed away at the Canberra Hospital on Friday 21st June at the age of 85 years. /c A memorial service celebrating Norma's life will be held at St Alban the Martyr Anglican Cathedral, Griffith on Saturday 29th June commencing at 1.30pm following a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons Disease Foundation will be gratefully received at the service. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St, Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on June 28, 2019