JACKSON Reenie Beloved wife of the late Arnold Jackson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jean & Graham Menzies, Jim & Juley Jackson, Helen (dec), Robert & Frances Jackson and David & Carmel. Loving grandma to her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Late of Wakaden Street, Griffith, who passed away at the age of 96 years. /c A funeral service celebrating Reenie's life will be held at the Collier Trenerry Chapel, 202 Yambil Street Griffith, on Friday 21st June commencing at 1.00pm, followed by an interment in the Grififth Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cross will be gratefully received at the service. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St. Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on June 19, 2019
