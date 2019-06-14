|
|
ROCCO (ROY) CATANZARITI 14/4/1936 - 14/6/2018 To hear your voice to see you smile To sit together and talk a while To be together in the same old way would be our greatest wish today It's sad to walk the road alone instead of side by side After so many years of happiness then came sorrow and tears, But you left with beautiful memories to treasure through the years. Your loving wife Kath and children Tony, Frank, Roy, Francine, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held TONIGHT Friday 14 June at Sacred Heart Church at 6.30pm
Published in The Area News on June 14, 2019