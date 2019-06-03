|
RON JONES 23-3-1924 - 3-6-2010 Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, So loved, so missed so very dear. Your loving wife Jean Dad There is a family that misses you dearly, In the home where you used to be, But the love you shared with all of us will last for eternity. Lorraine, Sue, Christine, Peter, Judy & Maree Pop In our hearts you will always stay Loved and remembered every day. Your 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild.
Published in The Area News on June 3, 2019