TIM SNAIDERO 29-4-1934 - 21-4-2019 Of Farm 1692 Griffith, who passed away at the age of 84 years. Loving husband of Dawn. Loving father of John, Lorna, Glen, Gary and their partners. Loving grandfather and great grandfather. The Snaidero family would like to sincerely thank family and friends for flowers, cards and caring thoughts during this sad time. Thank you Tash and Jackie of Griffith Palliative Care Unit, the staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Forrest and Uniting for their care and services and a special thanks to Cheryl and Jess from Forrest Care. Please accept this as our personal thanks.
Published in The Area News on May 24, 2019
