KOLAR, Vera Ruzena: Of Bli Bli, QLD, formerly of Griffith, NSW. Passed away peacefully on 24th March 2019. Aged 76 years. Loving Wife of Mila(dec'd). Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Roman and Vicki. Loved Sister of Petr. Loved Cousin of Ludmila. Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of Vera's life to be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest Drive, Buderim on Saturday the 30th March 2019 at 10am. Gregson & Weight Buderim QLD (07) 5443 9953 www.gregsonandweight.com.au
Published in The Area News on Mar. 29, 2019