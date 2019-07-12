Home

Basil DUNSCOMBE

Basil DUNSCOMBE Notice
DUNSCOMBE, Basil Beloved partner of Carolyn. Loved father of Brodie, Drew and Alex. Loving stepdad of Alicia, Georgia and Milla. Cherished pop to all his grandchildren. Loving brother of Jan. Late of Webster Street, Griffith. /c A funeral service celebrating Basil's life will be held at St Alban the Martyr Anglican Cathedral, Griffith on Monday 15th July commencing at 10.00am, followed by an interment in the Griffith Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to 'The Unicorn Foundation' for NETS Cancer Research will be gratefully received at the service. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St. Griffith, (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on July 12, 2019
