CECILIE MORTLOCK It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Cecilie Mortlock. Loved wife of Richard, loved mother of Delma (dec'd), Steven & Tracy and Margaret Loved grandmother of her 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Late of 36 Sunshine Parade, Sunshine, NSW formerly of Poole Street, Griffith who passed away peacefully at her home on 16th February at the age of 77 years. /c Relatives and friends of the late Cecilie Mortlock are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service to be held at the St Albans Anglican Church, Griffith at 10am on Saturday 29th February 2020.
Published in The Area News on Feb. 28, 2020