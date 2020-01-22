Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
View Map
Doreen Ann PEARSE


1948 - 2020
Doreen Ann PEARSE Notice
PEARSE (nee Williams) Doreen Ann Passed away at the Mary Potter Palliative Care Unit of Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 16th January 2020. Surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Hay. Adored wife of Colin. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Anthony (dec'd) & Carolyn Docherty and Brett & Jane Docherty. Loved Nanny of Luke, Erin and Anna. Aged 71 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service of thanksgiving and celebration for Doreen Pearse's life will be held at the Alan McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 24th January 2020. Following the service commencing at 11:00am, the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Mary Potter Palliative Care Unit will be accepted at the Chapel.



Published in The Area News on Jan. 22, 2020
