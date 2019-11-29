|
BARTLETT, DOREEN Dearly loved wife of the late Max Bartlett. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jason & Christine, Mark & Samantha and Shane & Naomi. Loved Nanna of Damon, Liam & Jenson, Selina, Nikita & Aimee and Torron, Levi, Lily-Rose & Zayden. Loved sister of Ernest, Eileen, Evelyn and Dorothy. Late of the Griffith Retirement Estate who passed away at the Griffith Base Hospital on Tuesday 26th November at the age of 71 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service which is to be held at the Uniting Church, Griffith on Monday 2nd December commencing at 10:00am. Phone: (02) 6964 4473
Published in The Area News on Nov. 29, 2019