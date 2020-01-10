|
EILEEN PEARL VARDANEGA Beloved wife of the late Bill Vardanega. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith & Pina, Marilyn & Danny Rosato, Karen & John Signor and Ian & Brenda. Loving nana of her 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Late of Pioneers Lodge Nursing Home and formerly of Noorla Street, Griffith who passed away at the nursing home on Saturday 4th January at the age of 94 years. /c A funeral service celebrating Eileen's life will be held at the Collier Trenerry Chapel, 202 Yambil Street Griffith on Monday 13th January 2020 commencing at 10.00am, followed by an interment in the Griffith Lawn Cemetery. Donations to "Nerriga Bush Fire Appeal" will be gratefully received at the service or flowers also appreciated. The family requests for everyone to wear bright accessories in honour and memory of Eileen. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St, Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on Jan. 10, 2020