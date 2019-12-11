Home

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Collier Trenerry Chapel
202 Yambil Street
Griffith
ENID ATKINSON Beloved wife of the late Arthur Atkinson. Loving mother to her 5 children. Cherished Grandma to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Late of Griffith and formerly of Yenda, who passed away at Atherton Hospital QLD at the age of 92 years. /c A funeral service celebrating Enid's life will be held at the Collier Trenerry Chapel, 202 Yambil Street Griffith on Thursday 12th December commencing at 1.00pm, followed by an interment in the Griffith Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Australia will be gratefully received at the service. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St. Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on Dec. 11, 2019
