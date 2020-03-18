|
EUGENIO CREGLIA Beloved husband of Lina Creglia. Loving father & father in law of Eugene and Annalisa & the late Bevan Webb. Loving nonno of Jordan and Amelia. Loved brother of Giovanna. Late of Turner Street, Griffith who passed away at the Bupa Nursing Home on Tuesday 3rd March at the age of 96 years. A Requiem Mass for Eugenio will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Griffith on Thursday 19th March commencing at 10.00am, followed by an interment in the Griffith Lawn Cemetery. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St., Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on Mar. 18, 2020