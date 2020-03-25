Home

Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Coleambally Cemetery
Frederick Hillary WILTSHIRE

FREDERICK HILLARY WILTSHIRE Better known as Fred Wiltshire. Beloved husband of Julie. Loving father and father in law of Rowena & Ryan Griffiths, Paula & Ben Bartlett and Briony & Anthony Fattore. Loving grandfather of Malcolm, Jon, Nick, Eliza, Kate, Liam, Pia and Andy. Late of farm 67 Coleambally, who passed away at the St Vincent's Private Hospital, Griffith on Monday 23rd March at the age of 78 years. A graveside service celebrating Fred's life will be held at the Coleambally Cemetery on Friday 27th March commencing at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's NSW will be gratefully received at the service. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St., Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on Mar. 25, 2020
