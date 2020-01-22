Home

Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
St Alban's Catherdral
107 Binya St
Griffith
View Map
Grace Irene PETTIFORD


1921 - 2020
Grace Irene PETTIFORD Notice
PETTIFORD (Cartwright) Grace Irene Of Junee, formerly of Griffith. Soulmate of Bill (dec). Loving mother of Billy and Barbara. Caring stepmother of Aileen. Adored mother in law of Russell. Adored and much loved mother of Glenda. Proud Nonna of all her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.



Resting finally with her Soulmate.

Aged 98 years.



The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Reeney Pettiford are repectfully informed that a Memorial service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Alban's Catherdral, 107 Binya St Griffith, on Friday the 24th January Commencing at 1.00pm. Privately cremated.



Published in The Area News on Jan. 22, 2020
