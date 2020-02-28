|
HEATHER MOORE It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Heather Moore. Dearly loved wife of the late Les Moore formerly of Goonong, Merriwagga. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne & Graeme McNaught, Barbara Moore & Ian Gilmour and Yvonne & Michael Blackman. Adored gran of Alison, Robert, Tom, Lainey, Geneva, Ashley, Marshall and their partners and loved great gran of Annalise, Isabella and Anahita. Late of The Pioneers Lodge Nursing Home Griffith and formerly of Hillston St, Griffith who passed away peacefully at Pioneers Lodge on Friday 21st February at the age of 89 years. Relatives and friends of the late Heather Moore are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service which is to be held in the lawn section of the Griffith Cemetery on Saturday 29th February commencing at 10.00am. Donations are being gratefully received for the Pioneers Lodge Nursing Home and the Griffith Base Hospital Auxiliary. Flowers will also be appreciated. Phone: (02) 6964 4473
Published in The Area News on Feb. 28, 2020