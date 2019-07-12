|
|
ILIO ANDREAZZA It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Ilio Andreazza. Loving husband of Frances. Loving father of Janice, Lyn and Amanda. Loving father-in-law of Paul. Cherished granddad of Andrew, Rhiannon and Georgia. Dearly loved by all their respective families. Formerly of Griffith NSW, who passed away peacefully in Sydney NSW on 9th July at the age of 83 years. /c Family and friends are respectively invited to attend his funeral which will be held at the St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, Castle Hill NSW, commencing at 10am on Tuesday 16th July. Followed by interment in the Ascension Hill Gardens, Catholic section of the Macquarie Park Cemetery North Ryde NSW. The family will be receiving condolences at their home 14 Grandoaks Place, Castle Hill NSW. For any enquiries please call 02 8850 1720. "Greatly missed, always our gentleman"
Published in The Area News on July 12, 2019