Joan Patricia HOWE


1930 - 2019
Joan Patricia HOWE Notice
HOWE (nee Carroll) Joan Patricia Passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family on Friday, 20th December 2019. Beloved wife of Patrick (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris & Liz, Tony & Glenyss, Paul & Karen, Maree & Phil and David & Jenny. Cherished and loving Joanie of Joe, Bart, Lori and Sam, Lach, Max, Matt, Dan, Sam, Ellie, Paddy, Maddy, Lani and Lizzy. Loved by her brother, sisters and all her extended family. Aged 89 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'You lived for those you loved

and those you loved remember'



A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Joan Patricia Howe will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 30th December 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Youth off the Streets will be accepted at the Church.



Published in The Area News on Jan. 3, 2020
