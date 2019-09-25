Home

John Francis DEMAMIEL

John Francis DEMAMIEL Notice
DEMAMIEL, John Francis Passed away peacefully on Sunday 22nd September 2019. Late of Alf Herrmann Masonic Lodge, Leeton and formerly of Ryan Street, Darlington Point. Beloved husband of Ruth. Loving father and father-in-law of Shane & Sally. Cherished Pop of Dimity and Hayden. Dear brother of Dorry, Allen, Colin (dec'd), Donna, Roslyn and their respective families. Aged 74 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be held graveside at the Darlington Point Lawn Cemetery on Friday 27th September 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Area News on Sept. 25, 2019
