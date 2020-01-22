|
JUAN-PEDRO MELERO 19-4-1962 - 21-1-2020 Today we gave our blessing to a great man. Pedro will remain in our hearts forever. He taught us unconditional love, strength, courage and the value of family and mateship. Pedro was brave with a big smile and welcoming heart. He fought a good fight to the end. We are with you all the way Pedro. Proud father, loving husband, devoted son and brother/brother-in-law, admired uncle and great friend. /c Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a service in his honour to be held at Rookwood Sacred Heart Chapel, Rookwood Catholic Cemetery on Saturday 25 January at 10.30am. No flowers by request. Donations can be sent to the Brain Cancer Group.
Published in The Area News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020