Kevin Francis DREDGE Passed away 4/7/1979 Aged 18 years With tears we saw you suffer We watched you fade away Our hearts were slowly breaking As you fought so hard to stay You did not want to leave us But you did not go alone For part of us went with you The day God called you home We knew the time was coming When we would have to say goodbye Our hearts are filled with sadness but memories will never die Rest peacefully Kevin In some place green Some place nice Some place that is called paradise. Always loved and remembered Mum & Dad, David & Craig and all your family Published in The Area News on July 5, 2019