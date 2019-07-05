Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for kevin DREDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

kevin francis DREDGE

Add a Memory
kevin francis DREDGE In Memoriam
Kevin Francis DREDGE Passed away 4/7/1979 Aged 18 years With tears we saw you suffer We watched you fade away Our hearts were slowly breaking As you fought so hard to stay You did not want to leave us But you did not go alone For part of us went with you The day God called you home We knew the time was coming When we would have to say goodbye Our hearts are filled with sadness but memories will never die Rest peacefully Kevin In some place green Some place nice Some place that is called paradise. Always loved and remembered Mum & Dad, David & Craig and all your family
Published in The Area News on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.