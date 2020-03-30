|
MALCOLM PARR It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Malcolm Benson Parr. Affectionately known as Mike. Loved husband of Lorna Parr. Much loved Father of Debbie & partner Stuart, Lindsay, and Alison & partner Greg. Adored Grandad of Miranda, Kieran, Caitlin & partner, Callum, Nicholas and Audrey great grandad of Toby and dear friend of Rosie Late of Lachlan St, Hillston and formally of 'Billabourie', Hillston who passed away peacefully at the St Vincents private Hospital, Sydney on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at the age of 86 years. Due to current restrictions in place, Relatives and friends of the late Malcolm 'Mike' Parr are invited to line in the main street of Hillston keeping social distancing from 10.30am on Tuesday the 31st March to wave goodbye as he travels in his historic vehicle to the Hillston Lawn Cemetery Funeral arrangements for the late Malcolm 'Mike' Parr are in the care of Peter Woodward and Jennifer Overs of Griffith Regional Funeral Services, Funeral Directors of 172 Wakaden Street, Griffith. In lieu of flowers donations may be forwarded to Griffith Regional Funeral Services for the Hillston Branch of CanAssist. Phone: (02) 6964 4473
Published in The Area News on Mar. 30, 2020