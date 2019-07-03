Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for marguerite SIMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

marguerite joyce SIMS

Add a Memory
marguerite joyce SIMS Notice
SIMS, Marguerite Joyce Better known as Margaret Sims. Beloved wife of the late Keith William Sims. Loved mother of Keith, Ellen, Lola, Arthur, Neil and their respective spouses. Loving nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Late of Phillip Place, Griffith and formerly of Tabbita, who passed away at the Wagga Wagga Rural Referral Hospital on Sunday 23rd June at the age of 69 years. /c A memorial service celebrating Margaret's life will be held at Grace Church, 9 Altin Street, Griffith on TODAY Wednesday 3rd July commencing at 1.00pm. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.