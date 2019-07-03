|
|
SIMS, Marguerite Joyce Better known as Margaret Sims. Beloved wife of the late Keith William Sims. Loved mother of Keith, Ellen, Lola, Arthur, Neil and their respective spouses. Loving nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Late of Phillip Place, Griffith and formerly of Tabbita, who passed away at the Wagga Wagga Rural Referral Hospital on Sunday 23rd June at the age of 69 years. /c A memorial service celebrating Margaret's life will be held at Grace Church, 9 Altin Street, Griffith on TODAY Wednesday 3rd July commencing at 1.00pm. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on July 3, 2019