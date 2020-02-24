|
MAYBON (nee Caton) Mary Eleanor Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 19th February, 2020, aged 88 years, at Calvary Palliative Care, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of Darcy. Loved mother of Kate. Loving grandma of Kira, Krystal and Michael and great-grandmother of Georgina. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of George and Pat. Mary was pre-deceased by brothers John, Bill and Bob and sisters Jane and Nancy and their spouses. Much loved aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Area News on Feb. 24, 2020