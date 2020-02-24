Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MAYBON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eleanor MAYBON

Add a Memory
Mary Eleanor MAYBON Notice
MAYBON (nee Caton) Mary Eleanor Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 19th February, 2020, aged 88 years, at Calvary Palliative Care, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of Darcy. Loved mother of Kate. Loving grandma of Kira, Krystal and Michael and great-grandmother of Georgina. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of George and Pat. Mary was pre-deceased by brothers John, Bill and Bob and sisters Jane and Nancy and their spouses. Much loved aunt to her many nieces and nephews.



Funeral details to be advised.



logo
Published in The Area News on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -