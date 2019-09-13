|
NELLIE BRUNA TOSCAN 21 March 1927 - 8 September 2019 Peacefully in Canberra. Loving wife of Frank (dec). Adored mother of Peter, Lynette, Michael, Karen, Janine and Jennifer. Much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Sadly missed by all her extended family and many friends. "I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No one can come to the Father except through me" John:14 A funeral Mass will be offered for Nellie at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hodgson Crescent, Pearce TODAY Friday 13 September 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. Nellie will be laid to rest at the Griffith Lawn Cemetery, Griffith NSW on MONDAY 16 September 2019 at 1.00pm. All family and friends are invited to attend. No flowers by request. A donation may be made to Fr Chris Riley, Youth off the Streets. www.youthoffthestreets.com.au
Published in The Area News on Sept. 13, 2019