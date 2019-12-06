|
MANENTE, NORINA Dearly loved wife of the late Alec Manente. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Renzo & Gloris, Joseph (dec) and Boris & Narelle. Adored nonna of Michela, Wynita, Ryan and Luca and bis nonna of Chase & Ethan, Sienna & Romanee and Paige. Late of Bupa Aged Care, Griffith who passed on Monday 2nd December at the age of 92 years. A Requiem Mass for the late Norina Manente is to be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Griffith on Tuesday 10th December commencing at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations are being gratefully received for the Bupa Aged Care Unit. Phone: (02) 6964 4473
Published in The Area News on Dec. 6, 2019