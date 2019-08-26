Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Ralph Frederick BREWER


1941 - 2019
Ralph Frederick BREWER Notice
BREWER Ralph Frederick Passed away at peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday 21st August 2019, late of Patterson's Road, Wagga Wagga and formerly of 'Sunnyside' Tullibigeal. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of Carol and Stewart Allen, and Ralph and Sandra. Adored Pop of Ben and Olivia, and Jonah and Gem; Connor, Aidan and Keiran. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Norm and Colleen (dec'd) Frankel, Cliff and Helen Brewer. Aged 78 years.



'Loved by all.'



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Tuesday 27th August 2019 commencing at 11.30am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukaemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated, and may be left at the service.



Published in The Area News on Aug. 26, 2019
