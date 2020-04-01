|
|
VALE SERGIO RORATO 10/05/1939 - 28/03/2020 Passed away in his 80th Year at Jerilderie with his family by his side, after a long battle with cancer. Born Cessalto, Italy. Son of Domenico & Genoveffa Rorato. An amazing man who loved his family and friends. Sergio loved to joke, feed you salami and grappa and to make you laugh. Sergio had a vision, arriving in 1961 on a boat with 10 pounds (which he spent on a few drinks) and an empty suitcase. An entrepreneur in his own right with his family by his side, accomplishing his many achievements in farming, his tomato factory, cotton gin and most of all his never ending love for his family. Loving husband of Sylvia 55 years. Loved father & father-in-law of Sandra & Peter Robinson Steven (Dec.) Rorato Glenn & Cathy Rorato Allan & Carina Rorato Carla & Nick Dreyer Loved Nonno (pop) of Jenna, Marcus, Gemma, Jessica, Niclas, Dante, Chloe, Charlie, Harry, Zavier, Milla, Theo and Great Nonno to Wynter. Brother of Robert (dec.) Doris, Louciano, Gianni (Dec.) and uncle, brother-in-law to many. Sadly due to COVID-19 there will not be a funeral service but we will hold a private family service to celebrate the life of Mr Sergio Rorato. Please remember although we would love to see people at this time please respect the current lockdown laws enforced, isolation rules and social distancing to keep our family and community safe. We will enjoy a celebration of his life at a later date. Berriquin Funerals PO Box 286 Finley NSW 2713
Published in The Area News on Apr. 1, 2020