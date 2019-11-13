Home

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Rankins Springs Cemetery
stanley william TREMBATH Notice
STANLEY WILLIAM TREMBATH Much loved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father and father-in-law of Kevin, Sue & John (dec), Russell, Tim & Karen, Mick and John. Loving pa to his 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Loving brother of Bruce Trembath and Kerrie Crump. /c A graveside service celebrating Stanley's life will be held at the Rankins Springs Cemetery on Friday 15th November commencing at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Griffith Motor Neurone Disease will be gratefully received at the service. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St. Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Area News on Nov. 13, 2019
