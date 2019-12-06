Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawn Section of the Griffith Cemetery
IRVING, STEWART Affectionately known as Stewie. Dearly loved husband of the late Norma Iriving. Much loved som of Lionel & Joyce Irving (both deceased). Loved brother of Lionel Irving. Adored uncle of his nephew and nieces. Late of Ortella Street, Griffith who passed away peacefully at the Pioneers Lodge, Griffith on Friday 29th November at the age of 77 years. The funeral service for the late Stewart Irving is to be held at the Lawn Section of the Griffith Cemetery on Friday 6th December commencing at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers donations are being gratefully accepted for Griffith Can Assist. Phone: (02) 6964 4473



Published in The Area News on Dec. 6, 2019
