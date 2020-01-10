Home

Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Leeton
Interment
Following Services
Leeton Lawn Cemetery
teresa christina SARAH

teresa christina SARAH Notice
SARAH Teresa Christina Affectionately known as Terese. Passed away at Dubbo Base Hospital on Sunday 5th January 2020. Late of Marks Road, Leeton. Beloved wife of David. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Daniel & Charlotte, Trudy and Paul & Amy. Cherished nanna of Caleb and Nash. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Mary & Ian, Michael & Cindy, Alice & Bob and their respective families. Aged 73 years. "Resting peacefully in God's care" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 17th January 2020. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Leeton after a service commencing at 10am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Leeton CanAssist and Beyond Blue.



Published in The Area News on Jan. 10, 2020
